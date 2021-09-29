Editor: Yikes! Mohave County has the worse vaccination percentage in state at 38.9%. So impressive! It tells me we have some intelligent people in Mohave County. Apparently, we have people doing their due diligence.
You guys can do all the scare tactics you want in the left hand corner of the paper spelling out “doom and gloom” with covid hospitalizations, deaths, etc. Most of the us have this figured out, die of covid, or with covid. Money is there for the taking if with covid. The death figures are basically identical from last year. Sorry, your scare tactics don’t work. “He who gives up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both,” Benjamin Franklin
Karen Vanderjagt
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I have to admit that I am no longer amazed by the massive ignorance that permeates our county. The one good thing is that if you refuse to be vaccinated you will not be missed.
