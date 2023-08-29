Editor: An article was printed in the Aug. 28 edition of the News-Herald with the headline “The rise of the ‘Constitutional sheriff’ and I was hopeful for a well-researched article since it was taken from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. However, it had all the ear marks of being a propaganda piece designed to make the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association look rebellious, violent (McCord, pg. 4, Col. 2) and extreme and insidious (pg. 5 Col 1). There was an accusation of Sheriff Bob Songer engaging in fearmongering and intimidation with no proof, just an accusation. They were described as overstepping the Constitution when their foundation is to uphold the Constitution. When all officials state their allegiance to the Constitution, they are really upholding the Declaration as well. There is an interesting section that we all need to be aware of: “Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”
Yes, when our government becomes destructive, we have a responsibility to alter or abolish. Our founding fathers knew these words were necessary to maintain a free, God honoring country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.