Editor: This is a retraction. Recently I wrote a letter exposing two city council members, Councilwoman Michelle Lin and Vice Mayor Jim Dolan as dismissive when they were invited via email and verbally (during Call to the Public) to a Meet the Candidate Event by not taking the time to respond to the invitation. Michelle Lin took the time to contact me and asked where she could find the email mentioned in my letter to the editor.
She discovered that a computer change-over had rendered the letter lost. I reminded her that there was also a verbal invitation but I understood the letter was lost and she seemed truly sorry so I wanted to retract harsh accusations of not caring.
My feelings and stand on Vice Mayor Jim Dolan remain the same. He has not made any effort to apologize or acknowledge his lack of protocol to return a kind invitation to speak to the citizens.
Frankly, I can’t figure out why he is running again, he obviously is not in touch with the citizens and nor does he care what we think or have to say.
Karen Vanderjagt
Lake Havasu City
