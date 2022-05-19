Editor: The Biden Administration will be introducing amendments to the World Health Organization between May 22 and May 28 that will ultimately destroy not only the United States sovereignty, but all free nations in the world. I pray that this can be stopped but fear that the outcome will be the same way we thought our elections were secure from fraud, but found that they were not! The wolves are in the hen house now!
What I know is that since the “pandemic” of 2020, the world has changed. Not because of Covid-19 per se, but the fear that has been being indoctrinated into society and the control that our government has been enforcing in the name of “being safe” and protecting your family. Costs of products and services have skyrocketed. What the government is creating is absurd!
At this moment we still live in a free country, but be aware, the door of freedom is being slammed shut right before your eyes!
I’m sure that there are a lot of deja vu feelings amongst older cititzens who were young or not even born yet when Hitler attempted to create a “New Order” which is what the WHO is attempting to do on a world wide scale.
I’m praying for my children and grandchildren but most of all for my great grandchildren who will never know freedom as I do.
If “we the people” do not take a stand against the proposed amendments to the WHO, all will be lost.
Karin Owens
Lake Havasu City
