Editor: Our congressional leaders must listen to the public and take action in support of the Build Back Better Bill.
We must speak and advocate for our children who cannot. Skeptics believe recipients of the Child Tax Credit will abuse the credit and use it for nonessential items such as vacations, and other lavish expenses, this is simply not the case.
Research has shown that families use these tax credits to pay for necessities like basic household expenses and education. Supporting the Build Back Better bill is also an issue of equity.
I urge Sens. Sinema and Kelly to work to address the administrative burdens that prevent low-income families from claiming the Child Tax Credit by supporting the Build Back Better bill.
Karina Garavito
Tempe
