Editor: Congress has a responsibility to pay the bills it runs up. For decades, this was not an issue. But now House GOP leaders are refusing to pay unless they get deep cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, and core global poverty programs. For them, people who are struggling to make ends meet — like many of the students and families I serve in my work as an educator — are the problem, not reckless tax cuts for the rich Congress has enacted over the last 40 years.
Instead of being responsible, House leaders are holding the U.S. economy hostage to punish Arizonans experiencing poverty during a time when homelessness is already at an all-time high. This must stop. I urge President Biden and congressional leaders to reject any budget cuts that would increase poverty and to lift the debt ceiling immediately
