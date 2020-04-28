Editor: I am the president of Faith and Grace, Inc. Our nonprofit houses in Lake Havasu City — Faith and Grace — provide safe refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence.
The uncertainty, isolation and financial hardship stemming from covid-19 shelter-in-place guidelines can be a tipping point for abuse. It can be a perfect breeding ground for violence. It’s not surprising we’ve seen an increase for need of our services.
Faith and Grace, Inc. is part of the fallout from covid-19. We need your financial support.
Our fundraisers have been postponed or canceled. We have no employees, so we do not qualify for federal funding. Faith-based donations, civic donations, city support and other community donations have been redirected to support first responders, nurses, doctors, PPE and the unemployed. The list goes on. Giving is the heartbeat of our Havasu community. We have been able to depend upon generous cash donations during our first year of operation. However, it abruptly stopped with the covid-19 pandemic.
Faith and Grace, Inc. needs your financial help to get us through this year.
With the pandemic, our cash flow is down and consumption of consumer products is up: expenses for homeschooling tablets and internet, electricity, water, insurance, fuel, maintenance, repairs, fire inspections, alarm inspections, water backflow inspection, etc. are all on going. Along with the shelter-in-place orders, our residents cannot seek employment. The children must be entertained in place. Our greatest challenge is to maintain the health, safety, and general well-being of all of our residents, while providing all of their services. It is easy to let all the noise about covid-19 distract you. We are in this together. Faith and Grace, Inc. needs your continued financial support.
Please mail a check to Faith and Grace, Inc., P.O.Box 774, LHC, AZ 86405 or donate on our website at Faith and Grace, Inc.com.
Kathi DeClark, president,
Faith and Grace
Lake Havasu City
