Editor: Trump is not and has never been a “con man.” The idiot in charge Biden is the one who should be in jail. He is a liar and has been ruining our country for 10 months now. Do you like higher gas prices and inflation? Do you like paying for medical, free housing and free college for all illegal immigrants? Who is brain washed? Trump loves America. Biden hates America.
Kathleen Baurle
Lake Havasu City
