Editor: In answer to Kelly Lane “Don’t let sex ruin lives:” I agree sex should not ruin the lives of young people neither should a lifetime of sorrow and misery due to an abortion. There are many methods of birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies and it should be used instead of murder. Abortion is murder no matter how you look at it. I take offense to you describing the fetus as a blob and not a child. It is a living being and a blessing to be lucky enough to have children. Your words hit home with me as my husband and I just celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary, and yes, we were teens. I know its rare these days for marriages to last especially when the couple is so young. We are very happy and have a lovely family to enjoy. Abortion is murder plain and simple and should never be used as a means of birth control. Fetuses are living beings to be loved not throw out like common thrash!
Kathleen Baurle
