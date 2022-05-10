Editor: In response to William Siefert’s letter “Voting Democrat:” Sir, if you want to continue to pay higher prices at the pump vote Democrat.
Since Biden has been in office our gas has nearly doubled! If you like having millions of illegal immigrants to feed, clothe and educate, then vote Democrat.
If you want to see more Americans die from overdoses of fentanyl brought in from other countries, vote Democrat.
If you want a known liar and cheat, vote Democrat. Democrats have been lying for as long as they hold office and cheat to get there. Donald Trump did good things for our country and cared for all the people! He was fair to all but not stupid. If you want things to change for the better vote anything BUT Democrat!
Kathleen Baurle
Lake Havasu City
