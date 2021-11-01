Editor: Thank you for printing the article about Domestic Violence Month on Oct. 14.
Domestic violence is a community problem. Almost everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by domestic violence.
According to our Sheriff’s department, the sobering reality in 2020 in Mohave County was that of the 1 in 5 women who were affected by domestic violence, 16% of those were killed by their partner. Arizona-wide, there were 102 domestic violence deaths, and 6 of those deaths were in Mohave County. Our Sheriff’s Department had 1,014 domestic violence calls in 2020.
Arizona ranks 4th in the nation for domestic violence which is 45% above the national average. 42.6% of women in Arizona experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual assault or stalking. In Arizona, 24 people per minute are abused. Every 44 minutes, a child in Arizona witnesses domestic violence.
In Arizona, housing continues to be the most urgent need of survivors. 40% of women who want to leave, fear they will have nowhere to go. In a single day in the United States over 42,964 survivors and their children sought safe housing, while 7,500 of those requests went unmet due to lack of resources.
Together, we can help to renew the hope for the survivors by helping them overcome some of the barriers they face.
Promoting healthy, respectful relationships are an important part of prevention. Working together can make the difference and help to break the cycle of domestic violence.
Our two Havasu shelters, named Faith and Grace, provide for women and children escaping domestic violence. Should you know someone who needs our help, please give them our 24/7 phone number: (928) 302-1358 for immediate assistance. Thank you.
Kathleen DeClark
President/Board Chairman
Faith and Grace, Inc.
Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.