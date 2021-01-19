Editor: A recent letter to the editor stated that the assault on our Capitol on Jan. 6 should have been expected, and was “…a culmination of four years of frustration...depression, and a feeling of desperation…” by the rioters. Perhaps this perspective could help us understand the discontent of many African-Americans, who have suffered on the bottom rung of the caste system for 400 years (starting in 1619). That is 100 times longer than those individuals who rioted on Jan. 6 had to tolerate.
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
