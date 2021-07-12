CRT is just the latest right-wing bogeyman
Editor: I recent letter writer claims to know the “real” purpose behind Critical Race Theory: to take away your religion. I wonder if this writer has actually studied critical race theory?
Black intellectuals and scholars developed it 40 years ago, growing out of legal studies. It’s a method of examination using a series of concepts, to explain the complex and changing behaviors of racism in U.S. society.
Such a discussion demystifies the concept of race, placing it in its proper perspective in the history of our country.
CRT offers a lens to both see and question the world we live in It has been used successfully in Detroit and New York City to improve community understanding, foster improved literacy, design more racially just systems, and address difficult racial outcome and opportunity disparities. We cannot resolve a problem in our country without understanding it. What CRT alarmists are hoping to avoid is an intense look at the evidence for systemic racism from a perspective that doesn’t view vulnerable people as the “problem,” and allows for a counterstory in which history is explained and racism can become resolved. CRT is the new right-wing “bogeyman” another anti-science/anti-social progress campaign, telling us to ignore history and truth, and accept lies, right on time for the 2022 election. (Truthout, 6/26/21, 7/7/21.)
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbup][smile][wink][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.