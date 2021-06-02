Editor: A recent letter writer has stated that “Critical race theory is a complete racist hoax.”
He denied the existence of white privilege, and to prove this, he gave the example of Barack Obama, a black man, who became president.
Out of the 46 presidents so far in our country’s 245 year history, we have had one black president, which comes to 2%. (Black people have been in this country since 1619.) In 2019, blacks made up 14.6% of our population.
The letter writer also felt that the fact that former President Obama has a net worth of $70 million illustrates there is no such thing as white privilege; however, Statista.com, with information from 2013, reveals that 76% of millionaires in this country are white, 8% are black, 8% are Asian, and 7% are Hispanic, and 1% other.
Although 10% of total college graduates are black, which should result in a figure of 50 black Fortune 500 CEOs, there are only four.
Anti-black discrimination is well documented, for anyone who cares to look, in housing, employment, the justice system, and education; it is not a “false racist belief,” but a daily fact of life for every black person.
All things considered, any black person who makes it to a Fortune 500 CEO position, or any position in corporate America, where only 3.2% of executive positions are held by blacks, speaks a lot to the tenacity and intelligence of those few. Pointing to one black individual who has “made it” hardly refutes white privilege, but actually illuminates it.
What I feel oppressed by is people who stick their head in the ground and refuse to look at a problem, pretending it doesn’t exist. This is not the way to move forward, if our ideal really is equality for all.
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
Well said and researched, Kathryn. Now you will have to endure the insults and attacks from the usual suspects who will not actually address what you wrote.
