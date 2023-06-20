Editor: In response to a recent letter writer, who asked the question “Why do we need diversity anyway?” Imagine a world in which: Oatmeal is the only food, lacrosse the only sport, all vehicles are convertible coupes, the only TV channel is Disney, all clothes are brown wool, all footwear are galoshes, all pets are Pekingese, all homes are 900 square feet, all furniture is plastic and all humans are female.
While you may enjoy oatmeal, lacrosse and convertibles, would you really be satisfied if these were your only options, all the time? Perhaps the last idea most clearly demonstrates the foolishness of believing that diversity is not necessary. Biodiversity is critical for human survival, as well as for the survival of our ecosystem. Diversity of choice is called Freedom, something our brave veterans fought and died for, sir.
