Editor: A recent letter writer complained that “leaders of the black community” attribute white supremacy to the institution of slavery. He stated that “slavery was practiced pretty much all over the world.” The difference is that the type of slavery practiced in the New World was “chattel slavery.” When you have corporations formed, with elaborate plans to transport 12.5 million individuals across vast areas of land and sea, in inhumane conditions and then sold upon arrival in North and South America and the Caribbean, all in the name of profits, this is quite different from the slavery practiced by North American indigenous people, and Europeans in the 13th century.
The idea of black Africans being inferior to whites was fomented as far back as Aristotle, as a convenient way to dehumanize them and justify keeping them as slaves. Slavery ended due to our leaders following “precepts of our Founding Fathers?” Right, it just took 250 years, and a bloody war to do it. The Jim Crow laws show just how much the people in power followed those “Founding Father precepts.” However, I wholeheartedly agree with your recommendation to “read a book,” and I have a few suggestions for you. “Stamped From the Beginning: A History of Racism” by Ibram X. Kendi; “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” by Isabel Wilkerson, and “Four Hundred Souls,” edited by Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. After you have read these books, sir, I wonder if you will think the same way about “ignorant and duplicitous” blacks (what a stereotype!). The true way to end divisiveness is to educate ourselves with real facts. No one can change what happened, what we can do is decide to examine our current attitudes and try to find a place in our dialogue and perceptions where all people are respected.
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
