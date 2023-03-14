Editor: A couple of your recent editorial “cartoons” made me chuckle, but not because they were humorous. They suggest that “liberals only listen to news they like.” How ironic, when the conservative Fox News has now been shown to knowingly be lying to their viewers, all the while telling them “Don’t believe anyone but us.” How many folks will continue to watch and believe what they know are lies, but do so because it’s what they want to hear. These sad souls are definitely living in a reality of “alternate facts.” I wonder how our proud veterans feel, who have fought for our right to free speech, to learn that a prominent and popular news network is sorely abusing that freedom by broadcasting known lies.
Kathryn Hammond
(0) comments
