Editor: Hey Ann Coulter! After reading your column today about the Juneteenth holiday I am responding in the same tone. I thought of another great place for your horseman to deliver some news to correct “the errors of those who falsely believe something bad about America!”
How about riding out to GOP headquarters and Fox News and letting them know that, after 60 lawsuits have been dismissed for lack of evidence, multiple re-counts come up with the same results, and multiple officials have confirmed the absence of fraud, our election integrity is intact!
There’s no need for phony audit companies to play around with our ballots, no need to write new laws that make it harder for people to vote, our election integrity is intact!
The Big Lie is just that...a lie! Your guy lost and that’s what happens sometimes in a democracy. The end of the Big Lie and its ruinous effects on our democracy...now that would be something to celebrate! And thanks for letting us know that women no longer need to fear rape, people of color no longer need to live with systemic racism, and no one’s vote is being suppressed! I know from which part of the horse’s anatomy you pulled those bits of fantasy.
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
Well said, Kathryn. Sadly the intellectually challenged usual suspects are going to attack and insult you.
