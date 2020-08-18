Editor: Many of us are planning to vote by mail this year, because we always have done so, or because of new concerns regarding covid-19. For whatever reason, here’s some important information for you to assure that your vote gets counted. Arizona is one of 32 states where your mail-in ballot must be received by the county election officials by 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. If your ballot is not received by that time, your vote will not be counted. With current postal service issues, it is recommended that you send in your ballot as early as possible, but no later than Oct. 27. You can also complete your ballot, sign the envelope, and take it to any early voting location, or on election day to any voting location in Mohave County, and place it in the ballot box before 7 p.m.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 23. Call 928-753-0701 or 888-607-0733, to request a mail-in ballot.
Another option is early voting. This starts Wednesday, Oct. 7, and is available through Friday, Oct. 30. In Lake Havasu City, early voting will be available at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to take your photo ID (Arizona Driver’s license works great), whenever you vote in person. A voter identification card is a good back-up, if there are any issues. Let’s have a terrific turnout for voting this year in Mohave County, and let’s make sure every single vote gets counted.
Kathryn Hammond
Lake Havasu City
