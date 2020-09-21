Editor:Thank you for publishing my earlier letter regarding information on voting in Lake Havasu City. I’m writing again to correct a piece of information which was in my letter in error. Early voting, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 7 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30, in Lake Havasu City will not be held at the Aquatic Center, but at the Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting reduces wait times on election day, reduces burden on poll workers, has the potential to increase turnout and expand the electorate, and may be safer as there are fewer crowds. The election is just too important to leave any chance that you might not be able to get to the polls on Nov. 3, or your mail-in ballot might not get counted. If you can, take the time to vote early. Let’s make sure every vote counts!
Kathrynd Hammond
Lake Havasu City
