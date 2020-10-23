Editor: Domestic Violence Awareness Month was started in 1981 by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which is a program that participates in connecting battered women and advocates across the country. Faith and Grace, Inc., is a nonprofit safe house in Lake Havasu City that provides free, safe and secure housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence.
We want to encourage women not to remain silent; it is time to speak up. You are not alone. Now is the time to break the cycle.
Domestic violence and intimate partner violence is not just punches or black eyes. It is yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, tracking someone on their phones, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some sort of physical violence by an intimate partner. Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon. The presence of a gun in these situations increases the risk of homicide. On a typical day there are more than 20,000 calls placed to nationwide hotlines. Faith and Grace, Inc., maintains a 24-hour-a-day, 365-days-a-year hotline answered by trained advocates. The CDC reports that at least 5 million acts of domestic violence occur annually to women 18 and over. Faith and Grace, Inc., has trained advocates to assist families when we pick them up or they come to the safe house. The advocates provide case management so the families know what to expect, how to navigate social services, set up in-house counseling, child services programs, as well as accompanying them to court and finding assistance through the legal system.
The women do not pay anything while they stay at Faith and Grace. There are computers for children to participate in schoolwork, for writing resumes, and applying for jobs. Lake Havasu City is fortunate to have a connection with many social services. It is a warm, safe, welcoming atmosphere for the women to live in.
Kathy DeClark
Lake Havasu City
