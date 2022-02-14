Editor: Emily Andhauer made great points regarding the push to eliminate the Electoral College. I would add a sentence or two to her points of “fairness and that every voice be heard.”
The East and West Coast populations should NOT be the only voice in electing our President. The states between must have a say and the largest populated area are not in these states.
It can’t be emphasized enough that the “popular vote” would then exclude representation of the vast part of our nation. Happily our Founding Father’s had an inkling about popular vote being a problem even in our earliest days. I, too, lived in CA for 70 years.
Fortunately I escaped there 10 years ago but many folks I love are still there and suffering greatly under the heavy hand of their government!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
