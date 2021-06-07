Editor: I am inviting anyone with an answer to this one question to respond.
What is a reason, that benefits all citizens, to be actively encouraging 100,000+ illegal immigrants each month to America at projected figures of $133 billion, to be gotten from taxpayers? (AMAC Magazine, June 2021)
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) is a right-wing group and cannot be trusted to post unbiased information. The group calls itself "the conservative alternative to the AARP" which exhibits no political bias.
AMAC describes itself as "vigorously conservative" and gained support from the right-wing loon talk show host Glenn Beck along with other right-wing fools.
AMAC strongly opposes the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and has pushed for its repeal.
AMAC supports a plan for Social Security which would increase the earliest retirement age to 64 (from 62) and "guarantee cost-of-living increases in a tiered structure based on income."
AMAC supports the oil and gas industry, claiming they "are safer for the environment than ever before." The group's president, Dan Weber, called for a rollback of Obama administration policies to promote clean energy.
In February 2017 AMAC issued a warning to the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony to not tolerate speeches against the twice-impeached loser and threatening to launch a boycott of theaters.
Political analyst Josh Bernstein is currently a National Spokesperson for AMAC, which sponsors his weekly right-wing political talk show.
