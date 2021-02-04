Editor: I’m first to admit my aging brain may be affecting my reading comprehension, but a headline on Jan 22 used the word “mandate” and the editorial headline used the phrase “mask order.” I expected to read at least one of those in the quote from President Biden’s executive order. However, in 5th paragraph of the “news article” the quote uses “should wear.” So which is it? A mandate requiring masks or the same suggestion of should wear that’s been in place for nearly a year? If a suggestion, then the fanfare is ridiculous. If a mandate, then good luck forcing folks in an outdoor setting to do so. The use of inflammatory words in media is misleading at best and inciting knee jerk reactions at least.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
