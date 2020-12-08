Editor: I have a question for director Denise Burley.
Has there been any consideration of the fact that hospitals, surgeries and doctor office visits were essentially denied to the general population for as long as four to seven months?
Maybe the higher hospital patient count could be related to the fact that perhaps thousands got sicker while waiting for routine care/ treatments (like heart and cancer conditions), needed surgeries and countless other needs.
When combined with deteriorating general health making them more susceptible, loneliness and depression is it possible we are paying the toll now? Just wondering.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
