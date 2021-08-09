Editor: So NBC wonders where viewers are? Among those I know few are watching. There is enough news about disrespect in our nation without watching our athletes on an international stage bad mouthing and disrespecting the flag of the nation that gave them the opportunity to be there in the first place. If NBC wants viewers back then stop any coverage in film or reporting of such despicable behavior during coverage as well as on their “news” and talk shows!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu
