Editor: I read Jim Rosenthal’s letter on Feb. 11 with interest. He asked good questions regarding the proposed transit service so badly needed here in town. However, I was pretty sure many of the questions had been answered in various articles in the paper. The private services in town, as I understand it, require appointments which at least for me would not be feasible. (I have not tried to use any of them though) A shopping excursion, for example, can’t really be done on a time schedule. A shuttle that runs periodically during the day could be helpful for this. If the plan comes to be as I have understood it there would be ways to get from my home to one of the shuttle stops. Of course this all takes time to develop and I am uncertain if, at my age, it will happen for me.
I like to think others here who will age out of being able to drive or just want to not make the drive will have such a service available. The questions about size and cost of vehicles, as well as what happened to the previous vans were answered to my satisfaction at council meetings I have attended as well as in news reports printed regarding the service plans. There are many pieces to put together an ambitious plan — I wish it could happen faster.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.