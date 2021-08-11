Editor: I hope when we see articles of Gov. DeSantis “feuding” with President Biden in the face of dramatic “rise in Covid” cases that each of us remembers that FL (and same with Texas) is where thousands of folks are streaming unchecked into the state carrying any number of diseases. Does anyone else wonder if there will be a rise in measles, mumps, polio, whooping cough, small pox, etc...all those the US had overcome? And then there are drugs! Fentynal killed 90,000 last year according to one source! Is our president concerned about these side effects of an open border? Are his supporters unable to see any problem or connections here? Seems so clear! May God shine His face upon America, the nation He gave us.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
kathy - [thumbdown][spam][ban][censored] Once again you are so wrong it is laughable. DeSantis along with our own goofy governor - both Republicans, naturally - are endangering the lives of potentially million of children, because they feel they are smarter than the entire medical community and educators when it comes to protecting the children. Why do Republican hate kids so much they will publicly endanger them and threaten anyone who wants to protect them. [thumbdown]
