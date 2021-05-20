Editor: Wait a minute, Mr. Brookhouzen! Having been at the City Council meeting this week I can testify to many of your statements in your May 13 letter being unfounded and/or inaccurate. The City Council and Keith spent a great deal of time discussing the choices and making every effort to do what was best for all citizens in Havasu regarding water and sewer rates. I am not a numbers person but I surely recognize when leaders work hard. Maybe you can access the minutes of the meeting? Reading them might change some of your thoughts to positive. I do suggest you at least talk with council members to get a clearer picture of our city leaders.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
