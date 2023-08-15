Editor: Thanks, Mr. Kohlenberger, for serving our wonderful country. I think I can answer the “double standard” query you made. Take your letter: “exchange Biden for Trump” and change Mar a Lago to “his garage.” Consider the legal actions taken and you likely will figure out the complaint.
Kathy Molzen
(1) comment
Kathy... Excellent point, but that's way too hard to figure out for about half of the Country!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.