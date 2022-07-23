Editor: In the words of Ronald Reagan “there they go again!” First, high praise to Gov. Ducey for expanding the voucher program! My thought is that one good thing resulting from the ridiculous international shut down is that every day citizens learned of the mess the public schools are.
Superintendent Stone’s claim that private schools are not held accountable is false. I agree with most things Ms. Stone says but not that one. Every private/charter school I know about tests the progress of their students annually. Results are generally good as these schools do not have to include the nonsense of social experimenting laid on schools for at least 50 years now. They can actually spend the school hours teaching the “3 Rs” and good American history, civics and citizenship skills. I pray thousands of parents join together and move their children to schools (or start up new neighborhood schools) that accomplish education and break the monopoly of the public education dynasty in the US. Competition is healthy! Stand up for healthy schools! Again, Thank you Gov Ducey and all those who worked so hard getting this bill to the governor’s desk.
