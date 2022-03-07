Editor: Golly Representative Pelosi! What a great idea to not buy oil from Russia anymore, especially since it helps fund their assault in Ukraine (and more to come no doubt)! But, wait! Someone needs to tell her that between 2016 and 2020 we were energy Independent! Let’s give her three guesses to tell us what happened since then that, instead of selling our excess, we are forced to buy oil from our enemies!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
