Editor: Wow! Who knew a president only had to issue an executive order (anyone know how many this makes?) telling criminals they can’t buy gun kits anymore and they would stop!? Maybe someone could suggest to President Biden that criminals have broken all other laws regarding guns and everything else and ask what makes him think they will heed an order that isn’t even a law! Just sayin’.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
