Editor: Just a few more questions. I keep hoping for answers. Why are people going to lose jobs for refusing a rushed-to-develop vaccine against a virus with 98.4% recovery rate but people coming illegally are welcome without any vaccine against anything? Polio had a mere 23% recovery rate. Smallpox had a paltry 43% recovery rate. Why can those vaccines be refused, along with a number of others?
Have you considered the media focus on this most divisive issue keeps the spotlight off the mess at the border, the failing economy, crisis at the ports that could effect availability of goods , the emotional assault on our children, the continuous canceling of American history, just to name a few?? When large numbers of police, fire and medical workers are forced to resign do you think that may effect the quality of life in our nation? What about workers in retail stores and service jobs having to leave? I had understood there is already serious understaffing in many of those jobs? What will happen when prison jobs are vacated by those already often working 16 hours at a time due to understaffing? Do those in power figure they won’t be needed because they plan to simply empty the prisons?
At this writing the Americans abandoned in Afghanistan have been there 66 days. Isn’t that important? Who is speaking up for the Afghan women being forced to sell their children in order to survive? Folks, I think everyone must consider that mandates or executive orders are not laws and just saying no to them could get our country back on track. The rate our freedoms are being taken away is breathtaking! What will you do?
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
