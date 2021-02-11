Editor: In reading your opinion this morning (Jan. 26) I am asking the same question I asked just about four years ago today. That question is “Why is the Republican leadership siding with the Democrat Party in refusing to support President Trump”. The “censure” this week should have occurred four years ago and perhaps the country would not be in the mired mess it finds itself today! I agree with letter writer CT Bowker. The veil was quickly being lifted that had been hiding the swamp and our “leaders” were nowhere to be heard!
America has earned the sad state it is in and has much soul searching to do and penance to pay. We need to be on our knees seeking once again God’s mercy and grace.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
According to the often misled evangelicals God gave us the twice-impeached fool.
