Editor:  I am continuing to seek an answer to one question. Perhaps Ron Miller can answer, given his letter on Jan 8. My question: would one person explain how a community can report more votes counted than there are registered voters? A plausible and accurate answer to that could help me understand the claims of “no fraud”.

Kathy Molzen

Lake Havasu City

BigBob
BigBob

I address your stupid question by posting one based on accuracy - Why do idiots still believe - despite all of the evidence that says NO VOTER FRAUD - insist upon believing the trash spewed by a twice impeached fool?

