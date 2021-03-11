Editor: Enough with the whining about masks. If you don’t care for a business’s stand on masks go somewhere else! Business owners must do what is best to keep their businesses afloat in this ridiculous time in what used to be a free country! Read the box from which your mask comes! Especially the lines that say “to maximize contact with bacteria exhaled by the wearer. This mask does not remove the risk of contracting any disease”. No mention is made of virus protection because viruses are so small they go through just about anything! (if masks worked wouldn’t “the virus” be pretty much gone by now anyway?)
It’s been a year now, folks, and a year ago the “medical and science experts” were saying masks weren’t necessary and wouldn’t do anything to stop the virus! Apparently they didn’t! What masks are guaranteed to do is remove personal identity and limit conversation among folks. Think how some cultures require some members (under threat of death) to cover faces when outside. I suggest you simply take your business where you feel comfortable and let other folks alone. It’s a free country for you too!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Your "rights" end when you endanger the lives of others.
To abolish mask-wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a “urinate here” section in a swimming pool
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.