Editor: To Mr. Gene Lyons, guest columnist on Feb 26: I am among the first to admit President Trump was often far from presidential, but then he never claimed to be a politician. That factor is what got him elected. My problem with the Republican party has to do with the fact that the “leadership “ never supported our party’s nominee before or after he was elected. If they had we wouldn’t be where we are as a nation. I haven’t “resigned” the party but I certainly view it with great skepticism at this point. It failed its president and the American people. President Trump worked so tirelessly to protect and present to the world in a positive light. (As one example: Five days ago gasoline had risen to $2.49. Today it’s $2.79 and climbing still). With the stroke of a pen (is it 60 times yet) our current “President” is undoing all of the progress made to re-establish America, under God, as a sovereign nation. It’s no surprise that the Republican “leadership “ is siding with the opposition. It is just sad.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The Former Guy worked "tirelessly" to destroy our nation under the commands of Vladimir Putin. He was the worst of the worst and will forever live in infamy as the most ignorant "man" to ever hold political office in our country. Thanks to him we have attacks on Asian Americans at a level unprecedented in our history and the lasting disaster of the attack on our nation's capitol by moronic fools following his orders. Indictments cannot come soon enough to lock this scourge up. I had to laugh when I saw an idiot flying a "Trump 2024" flag. Gonna be hard to do when you're locked up.
