Editor: This is regarding John Wensing’s letter published on March 8: I’m so glad he is happy with how our president is “standing up” against communism! At last someone has named an actual policy liked about our current administration. Now perhaps someone can explain why it’s better for us to be buying our oil from a Communist regime rather than producing our own and selling the excess to other countries. I thought making money was better than spending it. Must be my 80 year old brain misfiring again.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
