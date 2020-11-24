Editor: Right alongside your sensible opinion on masks is the wonderful column by Michael Shannon.
Both say things I have said from the beginning so that’s likely a reason I am applauding. Great to receive affirmation from written sources seen by many.
About masks: It is wide knowledge that due to a viruses’ miniscule size a mask will not keep one out of me or keep an infected person from letting one out. Since folks have a false impression of security I wear one when expected.
About the sanitizing: viruses are not a living organism so can’t be “killed”.
Remember that what you are killing is bacteria, bad ones but also the good ones the body needs to function properly, thus infections can’t be fought as well.
Mostly keep in mind this is still America for at least a couple more months. It is not the governments’ right to take ours away unless we continue to let them.
Protect yourself as needed. That’s the sort of personal responsibility that built this nation!
May God continue to bless America and each of you.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Please, you are more than welcome to not wear a mask and please do it among your fellow fools. Get up close and personal, share beer mugs and hug a lot. The rest of us will appreciate your efforts to keep those COVID numbers surging among the intellectually challenged.
