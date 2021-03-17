Editor: Apparently a recent guest columnist (Donald Lambro, Feb. 23, “Hooray for Pelosi’s decision to investigate Capitol attack”) has forgotten the strong economy that was in place before January 2020. Why else would China have released their newly formed virus on the world but to make a last ditch effort to destroy our sitting president? China was not used to, nor did they appreciate, someone over here standing up to them and pointing out policies and actions that are incompatible with a free society. Between that and the far left’s continuing its attacks on this great nation the action achieved the goal set, and, in my humble opinion, has our nation on a steep path to destruction. I continue to pray that folks will awaken and realize that all the principles upon which this nation was founded, and enjoyed God’s blessings because of choices made by our founding fathers, will be rediscovered soon and our history will once again be taught in its entirety. Woe to the nation that turns away from God and seeks its own path! The Old Testament is filled with such examples if anyone is inclined to embark on some research. Many history books contain examples of more modern nations falling into the pit of self destruction. Sadly, much of that history is no longer available to our youth. Woe to us!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
