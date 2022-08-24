Editor: Thank you Kandi and Kurt for your succinct, clarifying messages. The misuse (changed definitions) of words over the past couple years has surely led many down a dead end path. “Democracy” is great example — another for me is the “Democratic” Party rather than the “Democrat” Party! Then there is the word “unity” being tossed around when, for the most part, users of the term are really seeking “uniformity”.

There is a huge difference.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.