Editor: Thank you Kandi and Kurt for your succinct, clarifying messages. The misuse (changed definitions) of words over the past couple years has surely led many down a dead end path. “Democracy” is great example — another for me is the “Democratic” Party rather than the “Democrat” Party! Then there is the word “unity” being tossed around when, for the most part, users of the term are really seeking “uniformity”.
There is a huge difference.
For those unaware of a major source of understanding what is happening in the USA these days I would refer you to the truest resource — God’s word. Deuteronomy 28:16-44 clearly spell out what happens when a nation turns from God. Jeremiah chapters 5 and 6 enumerate what leads to God’s judgments upon that nation. With an open mind, everyone can easily match up the conditions in America that correlate. As you search these passages I pray you will be led to delve more deeply. Genesis chapters 6-8 records God’s first major judgment upon all His creation with the flood. The next worldwide judgment will be far more terrorizing.(Revelation can enlighten here) “If My people will humble themselves and pray and seek My face, then I will hear them from heaven and heal their land.” May God have mercy on us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.