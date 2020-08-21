Editor: Free advice for Suddenlink: If you would quit sending solicitations to folks like me you might be able to save enough to provide better service.
Why you think as many as five separate solicitations every week, sometimes two on the same day, would persuade me to switch when I’ve heard multiple complaints the whole time I have lived here is beyond me! I’m certain the post office appreciates the mailings but I don’t and I’m guessing the recycle machines are overworked!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
