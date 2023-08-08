Editor: Glad to see you back, Kandi! Sending sympathy in your loss. I lost my husband in 2013 but grateful he didn’t have to deal with rate of recent decline. My son having served 30 years wonders every day about the decline. He gave a good share of his life to protect and wonders if that sacrifice was worth it. I am with you in knowing who wins in the end and pray that more citizens can gain that peace he offers.
Folks, time is growing shorter, Satan is revving up his activity so don’t wait too much longer to seek Jesus. His desire is that all come to accept him and enjoy eternity with him.
