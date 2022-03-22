Editor: I am completely for honoring the will of the people. I’m not convinced a 3% margin speaks loudly enough however.
Who’s to say the results of props on the ballot weren’t tweaked a bit, as they were for highest office?
Setting that aside there was a time when folks were better educated on how our nation operates.
Social media has pretty much ended a search for facts and a study of cause and effect.
The term “tax the rich” (who by the way already pay much higher tax dollars into the system) has an ominous sound to me.
Personally I believe dismal test scores are the direct result of long term social experimenting,, then the closing of schools and isolating children of all ages, the continual mask/don’t mask and choosing their gender, etc nonsense.
How about getting schools back to normal and demanding that schools go back to the business of teaching math and language skills like learning how to discern fact from opinion. Let’s do that the remainder of this and the next school year and see what happens.
Parents and students, put your phones in your pocket for a couple hours each day and read material that gives you insight into our nation’s true foundation, the mistakes made, and why we should not be making the same ones expecting a different outcome!
We who know and honor our God in heaven need to bear down in prayer for our precious children and our nation.
May God continue to bless the USA.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
