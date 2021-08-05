Editor: My opposition to vaccine will not be changed by name calling nor will the efforts to instill fear and guilt. I had “the virus”, though never very sick (like thousands of others). I know many folks who had the vaccine and experienced significant side effects and at least four of them now have health issues emerging that are new.
The number of vaccinated who are getting sick anyway, coupled with warnings to wear a mask if vaccinated, I continue to question with “what’s the point”? If parents can opt out of proven vaccines for their school children and our president can allow millions to cross border with no medical records and who may even be sick with any number of diseases, then why would Americans of all ages be coerced into getting “the shot” that is questionable both in its content and debatable result of “immunity”?
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Your concerns are understandable. But you need to be sure and stick with the comparison data. The FDA will soon approve the vaccines, and that will create a comfort for some, who will then get vaccinated. I don't think anyone can change a mind that is made up, but I do believe everyone should keep an open mind. Hit the internet and look at the data, don't listen to anyone, just look at the data, then make an informed decision. If you still don't want to don't. The final decision is yours, but remember the chances of getting it, vs the chances of post vaccine problems, that piece of info might help you make your decision. Good luck what ever avenue you choose to tak.
Our country is a sh!t show with the brain dead moron!
kathy - [thumbdown]C & P. FAUX News is not your friend. [spam][ban][thumbdown]
