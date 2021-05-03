Editor: I read with interest your take on road protection.
I agree generally but suggest we wait a bit. Once all the available lots are built there will be far less heavy vehicle traffic on main routes and thus a better road surface could be well worth it.
I wonder if asphalt would even do it today with all the heavy trucks, at least in golf course area. Still one lot left on my street so I hope it’s built soon so it’s quieter here.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
