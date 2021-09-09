Editor: What if the virus infection rate uptick, especially among young children, is related to the isolation forced upon us (that we agreed to as a whole) so that for well over a year we were exposed to few organisms causing bodies to lose or underdevelop natural immunities?
What if children were not kept away from school for better part of two years and therefore would not have, in many cases, had learning halted? What if schools went back to teaching Readin’, ‘Ritin’, and ‘Rithmetic and left social experimentation to other folks so “Training up a child in the way he should go” is back in the hands of the parents? What if all scientists had been interviewed during the “pandemic”?
What if there were more concerns regarding strange and new symptoms developing in some vaccinated people? What if fear could be replaced with actually thinking things through to a logical conclusion?
What if Mr. Trump had been president and, no matter what goal set, would have continued his plan to evacuate all civilians and our equipment before the last military lift off? What if “My body, my choice” was everyone’s equal right? What if news reporting was required to spend at least five hours every day reporting all the good and uplifting things happening? What if we were being indoctrinated to ask what we could do (to serve) instead of asking what we can get (be served)?
What if we consciously put aside hate and criticism and replace it with compassion?
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
What if people who don't know anything stop posting "what if" trash.
