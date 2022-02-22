Editor: Well the figure skating competition ends at the Olympic Games, the only sport I have a real interest in. Pretty much I thought the USA should not attend at all. As it was, athletes allowed, but no families.
Audience scarce in the rink seating, most fully masked.
Skaters seemed stressed to mask as quickly as possible when leaving ice. Some drama included that athletes who showed a positive test result were excluded from competition....not sick mind you. Just a positive test result.
But a 15 year old Russian skater tested positive for an illegal drug and was allowed to complete the competition despite a long standing rule requiring removal immediately. Seem strange to anyone but me?
This ridiculous outcome certainly influenced the tenor of the entire ladies singles event. Perhaps it was just her own team, but it appeared that many of the women and coachesfelt badly for her as she slipped and fell all over the rink in serious humiliation.
The Russian-China collusion gets closer all the time. No adults seem in control. Rules different for different athletes, maybe even base on country being represented.
Then there was the Super Bowl game in California, no less, with 90,000 or so spectators elbow to elbow, cheering and partying, a state that forces young children to wear masks at school breathing their own moist carbon dioxide!
How many children will develop new health issues in months maybe years down the road a bit!
Just more reasons to doubt any “science” quoted.
Can’t really know I expect. Just wondering who is lining their pockets with mask profits. Please read the box! Tells you where made and what it can and can’t do relative to health.
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
