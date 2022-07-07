Editor: I have a problem regarding current use of words. When referring to the recent court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, the use of the words “reversal” and/or “overturned” is not only misleading it is just plain wrong! That is not what the justices did. The decision only removed the issue from federal management (which should never have happened in the first place according to the Constitution’s 10th amendment). The regulations regarding murdering the unborn are now back in the states where the 10th Amendment states it should be.
One other word...it’s the Democrat Party, not Democratic Party. The far left wing, especially, is as far removed from “democratic” as possible.
In this age of wokeness (not even a word) and canceling, word definitions change frequently or become whatever the speaker wants them to be. Just look at “insurrection” and “peaceful protest” and how each now means the opposite of what it meant only a few years ago. Strange world!
Kathy Molzen
Lake Havasu City
